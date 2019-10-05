UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Melbourne, Australia tonight for UFC 243, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker.

Israel Adesanya (17-0 MMA) was last seen in action at April’s UFC 236 event where he scored a thrilling unanimous decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum to capture the promotions interim middleweight title.

Since joining the UFC ranks in February of 2018, ‘Stylebender‘ has gone a perfect 6-0 while picking up notable victories over Marvin Vettori, Brad Tavares, Derek Brunson and Anderson Silva.

Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker will return to the Octagon for the first time in over 15 months at tonight’s UFC 243 event. ‘The Reaper’ was last seen in action at UFC 225 in June of 2018, where he defeated Yoel Romero via split decision in a ‘fight of the year’ performance.

UFC 243 is co-headlined by a key lightweight scrap featuring former title challenger Al Iaquinta taking on surging division contender Dan Hooker.

Al Iaquinta (14-5-1 MMA) was last seen in action at May’s UFC event in Ottawa, where he suffered a decision setback to Donald Cerrone. Prior to that, ‘Raging Al’ was coming off a win over perennial division contender Kevin Lee.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker (18-8 MMA) was last seen in action at July’s UFC event in San Antonio where he scored a sensational knockout victory over James Vick. ‘The Hangman’ has won 5 of his past 6 fights overall entering UFC 243, with his lone loss in that stretch coming to Edson Barboza.

UFC 243 Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Robert Whittaker (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184)

Al Iaquinta (155) vs. Dan Hooker (155)

Tai Tuivasa (264) vs. Sergey Spivak (233)

Luke Jumeau (171) vs. Dhiego Lima (171)

Justin Tafa (265) vs. Yorgan De Castro (265)

UFC 243 Preliminary Card (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

Jake Matthews (171) vs. Rostem Akman (171)

Callan Potter (171) vs. Maki Pitolo (170)

Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Brad Riddell (156)

Megan Anderson (146) vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos (146)

UFC 243 Preliminary Card (Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Nadia Kassem (126) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (128)

Khalid Taha (137) vs. Bruno Silva (136)

