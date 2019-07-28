Pros react to Cris Cyborg defeating Felicia Spencer at UFC 240

Tonight at UFC 240, Felicia Spencer put her undefeated record on the line against UFC veteran Cris Cyborg.

Former featherweight champion (20-2-0) Cris Cyborg returned to the octagon for the first time since being defeated in December 2018 at UFC 232. The reigning two-division champ, Amanda Nunes KO’d Cyborg during the first round of that contest. UFC 232 was only the second time Cyborg has lost in her 14 year career as a professional fighter.

On the other hand, Felicia Spencer (7-0-0) won her first and only UFC fight during her debut at UFC Rochester. She fought and beat Megan Anderson during the first round with her signature rear-naked choke.

Cris Cyborg vs Felicia Spencer served as the evenings co-main event. In the event headliner, Max Holloway looks to defend his featherweight title against his adversary, Frankie Edgar at the Roger’s Place Arena, Canada.

Although “FeeNom” Spencer had the cleaner record, “Cyborg” was the notably more experienced fighter. Fans were treated to fifteen minutes of exciting action which showcased Spencer’s toughness and Cyborg’s phenomenal muay thai.

After all was said and done, Cris Cyborg was awarded a unanimous decision victory, 30-27 on all scorecards.

Check out pro reactions to the fighting antics of Felicia Spencer and Cris Cyborg below:

Will she be calm and technical ? Fuck it I got @criscyborg — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 28, 2019

Gosh Felicia seems so sweet ☺️ #UFC240 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 28, 2019

If she fights Nunes like she fought that last minute it will be a longer and more competitive fight. She thanked Felicia for cutting her 😂 #UFC240 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 28, 2019

Spencer is somehow making this competitive and looking like she doesn’t belong in there al l at the same time. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 28, 2019

Awesome fight baby!! This ladies are tough as nails!! #ufc240 cyborg with the win! — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 28, 2019

The most interesting tweets obviously comes from Amanda Nunes and Bellator boss Scott Coker.

With Cris Cyborg now a free agent, there is a strong possibility that she could reunite with her former Strikeforce boss and setup a fight with fellow legend Julia Budd.

Who would you like to see MMA legend Cris Cyborg fight next following her dominant win over Felicia Spencer at tonight’s UFC 240 event in Edmonton? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom July 27, 2019