Tyson Fury tests positive for COVID-19, trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder postponed

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will no longer be having their trilogy fight on July 24.

Fury was supposed to fight Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight unification fight. However, an arbitrator ruled Wilder was owed the third fight so it was quickly booked to happen on July 24 in Las Vegas. As the bout got closer, it began getting more hyped up but it will not happen. It was reported on Thursday that the fight was likely to be postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in Fury’s camp. Now, boxing journalist, Dan Rafael reports Fury was one of many who tested positive and the fight has been postponed.

BREAKING: Per source, Tyson Fury was one of the people in his camp who tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight with Wilder is postponed. New date TBA. I’ve been told Fury got one vaccine dose but never got the 2nd. At least 3 others in camp also positive. #boxing #FuryWilder3 — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) July 8, 2021

This is no doubt disappointing news for boxing and combat sports fans. However, the hope for many is Fury can recover quickly and get the fight with Wilder rebooked for sometime later this year.

Tyson Fury (30-0-1) hasn’t fought since February of 2020. There, he scored a seventh-round TKO win over Deontay Wilder to win the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. Prior to the victory over Wilder in the rematch, he earned a decision win over Otto Wallin and a TKO win over Tom Schwarz after his legendary draw against Wilder in December of 2018.

Deontay Wilder (42-1-1) also hasn’t fought since he lost to Fury by TKO. Before the loss to Fury, he earned vicious KO wins over Luis Ortiz and Dominic Breazeale after the draw against Fury. Wilder is looking to reclaim his WBC heavyweight title in the trilogy match.

Who do you think will win the trilogy when it’s rebooked, Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder?