Tyson Fury targeted to defend WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte in the UK

Tyson Fury has been ordered to defend his heavyweight titles against Dillian Whyte in the spring of 2022.

The WBC announced on Tuesday they have ordered Fury to face the interim WBC heavyweight champion in Whyte. The hope is for the fight to happen in the spring in the UK, according to multiple reports.

This is disappointing news for many as the hope was Fury and Oleksandr Usyk could reach an agreement to face one another to unify the division. However, with Anthony Joshua triggering his rematch clause and not wanting to step aside, Fury must now face Whyte.

Tyson Fury (31-0-1) is coming off the 11th-round KO win over Deontay Wilder in their trilogy match to defend his titles. Prior to that, he scored the TKO win over Wilder. The Englishman held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles after beating Wladimir Klitschko but walked away from the sport due to mental health issues.

Dillian Whyte (28-2) returned to the win column last time out with a TKO win over Alexander Povetkin to win the interim belt. Prior to that, he suffered a shocking TKO loss to Povetkin to lose the WBC interim heavyweight title. His other loss came by TKO to Anthony Joshua. In his career, he holds notable wins over Derek Chisora, twice, Joseph Parker, and Oscar Rivas among others.

Although this fight was ordered by the WBC, it is a fight that has been rumored to take place. Whyte has also accused Fury of ducking this fight, but now, the fight will finally happen. It will also serve as Fury’s return to the UK as he has not fought at home since August of 2018.

“Fury has been mandated to fight me twice. He asked for the WBC ‘Diamond’ belt to fight me, but ran away when they agreed. He just keeps making excuses,” Whyte said to Sky Sports back at the end of November. “Hopefully now he’s got no choice. What’s he going to do? Throw the belt in the bin and run away from more money than he got to fight [Deontay] Wilder?”

Who do you think will win, Tyson Fury or Dillian Whyte?