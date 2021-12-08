Holly Holm among 2022 boxing Hall of Fame inductees

Holly Holm will be going into the boxing Hall of Fame.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the former UFC bantamweight champion is among the five fighters apart of the 2022 class. Of course, Holm was known for her boxing career before transitioning to MMA.

Holly Holm ended her boxing career with a record of 33-2-3 and last fought back in May of 2013. During her boxing career, she was the IBA female, and WBF female light welterweight champion among winning other belts. She also picked up notable wins over Mary Jo Sanders, Anne Sophie Mathis, and Diana Prazak among others. Holm was also The Ring’s female fighter of the year in 2005 and 2006 as well as having 16 title defenses over three different weight divisions in her career.

Joining Holm in the 2022 class is one-time UFC fighter, James Toney. Toney fought at UFC 118 where he was dominated by Randy Couture and losing by first-round submission. Yet, he was a force in his boxing career and ended with a record of 77-10-3 and two No Contests. The other notable name being inducted is Roy Jones Jr. who most recently had an exhibition bout against Mike Tyson last year. He is considered one of the best boxers of all time and won titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight.

As for Holly Holm’s MMA career, she is currently 14-5 and coming off a dominant decision win over Irene Aldana last year. She is currently injured as she was forced to pull out a featherweight scrap against Norma Dumont back in October. Holm is currently ranked as the top contender at bantamweight. Prior to the win over Aldana, she defeated Raquel Pennington by decision to get back into the win column after being knocked out by Amanda Nunes for the belt. Holm won the title back at UFC 193 with a stunning KO upset over Ronda Rousey. However, she never defended her title as she lost it to Miesha Tate in her next appearance.

