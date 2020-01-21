Kevin Lee not impressed and irritated by Conor McGregor’s win over ‘chinny’ Donald Cerrone

Kevin Lee isn’t impressed by Conor McGregor’s knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor made his return to the Octagon after a 15-month layoff and TKO’d “Cowboy” in just 40 seconds after shoulder strikes broke Cerrone’s nose. He followed it up with a head kick and then finished off via ground and pound.

Yet, for Kevin Lee, he believes the Irishman is getting too many props for beating a ‘chinny’ and ‘over the hill’ Cerrone.

“I ain’t been impressed with nothing in the UFC for a minute, to be honest with you. This s**t it’s starting to get a little wack to be honest with you,” Kevin Lee said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “And Conor is up there with it. I mean, it was a good little, you know, he got the job done, he got the money. But, to me, he fought a guy that was tailor-picked for him, he hand-picked for him and was chinny. Anytime you go down by a shoulder strike, and it really stings you, and this ain’t even the slick ‘Cowboy,’ I am not one of those people that think ‘Cowboy’ laid down.

“But, if a shoulder is hurting you, that means your chin is gone and they already knew that. So, I’m not impressed. I am a little irritated by it, to be honest with you. When I gotta go to the grocery store yesterday and hear people talk about oh he did that to ‘Cowboy,’ oh he’s back, blah, blah blah. Like, come on man,” he continued. “We out here really fighting. To me, I’m really fighting, I had my comeback fight in November, and I took on an undefeated guy. I didn’t take on someone that is a little over the hill. So, yeah, I am a little irritated by it, to be honest.”

Kevin Lee is coming off the first-round knockout win over Gregor Gillespie and is set to battle Charles Oliveira. He says he is forced to take these tough fights and fight up and comers. McGregor, meanwhile, can get away with beating a guy on a two-fight losing streak.

Regardless, Lee is just focusing on himself but is irritated by all the talk that McGregor is back after UFC 246.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/20/2020.