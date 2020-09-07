Darren Till states his case to be Nick Diaz’s return fight

Darren Till is looking to welcome Nick Diaz back to the Octagon.

On Sunday, Diaz’s manager said his client is ‘100 percent’ going to fight again and even did a test cut to see how it would go. Immediately, it caught the fan’s attention and people started to matchmake fights like Nick Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal or Robbie Lawler.

Yet, Till hopes Diaz will return to 185-pounds and he can be the one to fight him.

If @nickdiaz209 wants to come back & scrap, who’s the biggest star, fight & best fight for him outside the Middleweight champ.? Fucking me that’s who… 🦍 — D (@darrentill2) September 7, 2020

“If @nickdiaz209 wants to come back & scrap, who’s the biggest star, fight & best fight for him out the middleweight? F*****g me that’s who,” Till wrote on social media.

Till vs. Diaz would be a very entertaining striking fight between two men who like to throw down. Yet, if what Diaz’s manager is saying is correct, he will likely be returning to welterweight so the bout against the Englishman would be out the window.

However, Till has talked about dropping back down to welterweight. So, perhaps the Diaz fight is a big enough one for him to make the drop in weight.

Darren Till is coming off a decision loss to Robert Whittaker on Fight Island back in July. It was his first loss since moving up to middleweight. In his 185-pound debut, he edged out a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. That win snapped his two-fight losing streak where he was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal and submitted by Tyron Woodley.

The Englishman is also set to return to the Octagon in December against Jack Hermansson pending Till is cleared by a doctor for his knee injury.

Nick Diaz, meanwhile, has not fought since 2015. There, he lost to Anderson Silva but it was overturned to a no-contest. Before that, he suffered a decision loss to Georges St-Pierre for the belt and a decision loss to Carlos Condit for the interim welterweight title.

Although he has not competed in nearly six years, he still is a massive name and whoever welcomes back to the UFC is in for a big fight.

Would you want to see Darren Till vs. Nick Diaz?