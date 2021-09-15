Tyron Woodley set to return to analyst desk at UFC Vegas 37

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is set to return to the analyst desk at UFC Vegas 37 this Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Woodley will join Karyn Bryant and Alan Jouban on the analyst desk, according to MMAjunkie.com. Woodley has not worked on the desk since it was announced that he was stepping into the boxing ring to fight Jake Paul. In late August, Woodley finally fought Paul and lost a split decision. “The Chosen One” has been busy calling out Paul for a potential rematch but so far, Paul has resisted those requests. Either way, with Woodley likely not fighting until the end of the year, at least, he has more time to do other things that he enjoys doing, and one of those things is working as an analyst at the ESPN UFC desk.

In addition to Woodley returning to the UFC analyst desk, there are several other changes for the UFC broadcast team this weekend at UFC Vegas 37. Heidi Androl will be the roving reporter for the event while Joe Martinez will be the cage announcer. As for the broadcast booth, commentator Brendan Fitzgerald and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping make up the two-man booth. The UFC typically uses a three-person booth these days, so it will be interesting to see if this two-person booth is something the promotion goes back to going forward, or if this is just a one-off event and the plan is to go back to having three people.

UFC Vegas 37 takes place this Saturday night with Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann set to meet in a five-round main event between light heavyweights. The co-main event is also a light heavyweight bout as Ion Cutelaba takes on Devin Clark.

