Tyron Woodley says Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t a top-10 fighter of all-time

Tyron Woodley doesn’t think Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the top-10 fighters of all time.

Nurmagomedov retired with a record of 29-0 and many consider him one of the greatest, but a knock on him was he retired too early and there were still many fights for him to take. Yet, after his father’s passing, he didn’t want to fight anymore. So, for Woodley, he says Khabib isn’t on his all-time top-10 list.

“[Khabib] on my top 10 list? Probably not. I f**k with Khabib. I like him, I respect him a lot. I think he’s a good fighter,” Woodley said on Jake Paul’s BS Show (via TMZ). “I think his type of fight for that weight class (lightweight), nobody could do that besides Sean Sherk back in the day. But, like, he was just really aggressive, but I didn’t see the wrestler with good hands fight him so I couldn’t really jump on that train.”

Nurmagomedov not being on the top-10 is interesting as many do view him as the lightweight GOAT, but Tyron Woodley isn’t sold. He believes ‘The Eagle’ had a lot of favorable matchups.

When asked who some of the best fighters are, Woodley quickly named Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Demetrious Johnson, and Georges St-Pierre, and not Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) last fought in October of 2020 when he submitted Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title to defend his belt for the third time. The Dagestani native went 13-0 in the UFC with notable wins over Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Al Iaquinta, and Edson Barboza among others.

Tyron Woodley, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since he suffered a KO loss to Jake Paul in boxing after dropping a split decision in the first fight. Woodley is also the former UFC welterweight champion and holds notable wins over Darren Till, Stephen Thompson, Robbie Lawler, Carlos Condit, and Demian Maia among others.

What do you make of Tyron Woodley saying Khabib Nurmagomedov not being a top-10 fighter of all-time?

