Jake Paul hits back at idea that Anderson Silva isn’t representing MMA in boxing match: “He just doesn’t want that pressure”

Jake Paul doesn’t buy the idea that Anderson Silva isn’t representing MMA in their upcoming clash.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his rematch with Tyron Woodley last December. In their first encounter earlier in the year, Paul scored a close split-decision victory. In the rematch, he ended the rivalry with a vicious sixth-round knockout.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has since had multiple canceled bouts, against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. Now, he’s set to return later this month on Showtime pay-per-view, opposite another former UFC star. That man is former middleweight champion, Anderson Silva.

‘The Spider’ left the UFC on a rough losing streak in November 2020. However, he’s since captured victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring. He last competed against Bruno Machado in a no-contest exhibition contest in May.

However, the former UFC middleweight champion doesn’t view his fight with Jake Paul as a fight between an MMA fighter and a boxer. Silva has opined that his legacy in the sport stands on its own, and he’s not representing MMA against the YouTube star.

His opponent on October 29th doesn’t feel the same way. In an interview with MMAJunkie, Paul previewed his fight with Silva. There, the YouTuber stated that the Brazilian is indeed representing MMA in their fight, but he just doesn’t want the pressure.

“He’s definitely representing the MMA community. I think he just doesn’t want that pressure, maybe because even Tyron [Woodley] said the same thing,” Paul said. “Clearly they are representing the MMA community, and tons of the MMA fans want to see me lose, because there is a feud between us all. So he definitely is representing his legacy and all that. And the reason this fight is happening is because Dana White said I wouldn’t do it.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

He concluded, “So I had to check his bluff and prove to everyone, including him, that I’m not scared of Anderson Silva…So this is definitely MMA vs. I guess myself… Knock him out before Round 5 – that’s my prediction and I strong, strongly believe in that. Respectfully knock him out. With love and grace and a kiss.”

Regardless of how the YouTuber feels about the contest, it seems that oddsmakers and fans are riding with the MMA legend. Paul is currently slated to be an underdog for the first time of his boxing career.

