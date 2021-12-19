Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White after knocking out Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul sent a fiery message to UFC President Dana White after putting Tyron Woodley to sleep in tonight’s boxing rematch.

Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) collided for a second time this evening in Tampa, this after their first encounter ended in a controversial split decision victory for Jake.

Saturday’s ‘Paul vs. Woodley’ rematch was not the thrilling slugfest that most fans were hoping to see. Instead, the first five rounds of the contest consisted of a lot of hugging and clinching, resulting in a plethora of boos from the crowd. With that being said, the fight did end in spectacular fashion, this after Jake Paul landed a massive right hand that sent Tyron Woodley crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness in round six (see that here).

Following his emphatic victory this evening, Jake Paul sent a message to UFC President Dana White during the event’s post-fight presser.

“I just knocked out a five time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company. Please let me get Kamaru Usman, please let me get (Nate) Diaz, please let me get (Jorge) Masvidal. Cause I’m going to embarrass them, too. I promise you, Dana.” – Paul said.

Jake Paul has now gone a perfect 5-0 in his young and budding boxing career, with four of those five wins coming by way of knockout.

Despite Paul’s success and growing popularity, UFC President Dana White has had nothing but negative things to say about Jake as a prize fighter.

“He better be careful, she might knock him out. So Jake Paul calls Claressa Shields a loser? Claressa Shields is nothing but a winner who actually fought real people in her weight class in her own age in her own sport and then goes over to MMA and tries to win a world title. That’s not a loser, that’s a winner, okay?” White previously said in response to Paul’s comments about Shields. “When are you gonna start fighting somebody your own f*cking age, your own weight, that actually fights in your own f*cking sport that you’re claiming you’re in? Shut the f*ck up, you goofball. For you to call Claressa Shields a loser is f*cking unbelievable.”

What do you think of the message sent by Jake Paul to UFC President Dana White following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley this evening in Tampa?