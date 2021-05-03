Triller offering one month clemency for fans who illegal streamed Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Triller is continuing to go after people who illegally streamed their Fight Club event on April 17 between Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

Triller recently came out and said they were filing a lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages from illegal streamers. Now, the promotion is taking it one step further suggesting that anyone who illegally watched Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren can pay the $49.99 price tag for the event. In exchange, those individuals’ names will be removed from lawsuit, which seeks a $150,000 penalty from every person who pirated the card.

“VPN firewalls all have to comply and turn over the actual IP addresses of each person who stole the fight in discovery,” Matt St. Claire, Head of Piracy for Triller, said in a statement. “We will be able to identify each and every person, VPN or not, as each stream has a unique fingerprint embedded in the content. Triller will pursue the full $150,000 penalty per person per instance for anyone who doesn’t do the right thing and pay before the deadline.”

Triller says the website will remain open until June 1 for people to pay for the Paul-Askren pay-per-view. After that, if they do not, their names will be a part of the lawsuit.

“We are taking this position because it is outright theft,” St. Claire said. “It is no different than walking into a store and stealing a video game off the shelf. In the case of the offending sites, it’s worse, because they also then resold it to many people, illegally profiting from work they do not own. We encourage anyone who pirated the event to visit the site before June 1, pay their $49.99 and receive a full and complete release from Triller to avoid further action.”

In the main event of the Triller Fight Club card, Jake Paul knocked out Ben Askren in the first round. Frank Mir also dropped a decision to Steve Cunningham on the card.

What do you make of what Triller is doing for those who illegally pirated Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren?