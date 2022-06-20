Tony Kelley issues statement following knockout loss to Adrian Yanez at UFC Austin

Tony Kelley has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Adrian Yanez at UFC Austin.

The lead-up to the fight was intense after Kelley made the “dirty Brazilians” comments while working the corner of his girlfriend Andrea Lee. Several Brazilian fighters were not happy and Yanez himself didn’t like the comments and told BJPENN.com he planned to hurt Kelley badly for what he said.

“I want to starch this guy, I want to hurt him but I know he’s a tough fight. In my head, I starch him and after I do that I say this is for Brazil,” Yanez said of Kelley on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The guy said something really something stupid and even Gilbert Burns said if I knock this dude out he will throw me some extra cash. Raulian Paiva was telling me to knock this f****r out, like that’s all cool and all but he’s still in my division. Again, the guy said something stupid and he has to get what he has coming to him.”

Adrian Yanez proceeded to do just that as he scored a first-round TKO over Kelley and now the Louisana native has taken to Instagram to release a statement after the loss.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“At the end of the day….it’s still 🖕🏼 F*** youuuu 🖕🏼 haterrsss

Who’s next ?! @ufc #PRIMETIME. Lot of context for what happened last night.. but shit it is what it is, you simple mfers couldn’t begin to understand…. 💯 Check my upcoming interview to get the full scoop,” Kelley wrote on Instagram.

With the loss, Tony Kelley dropped to 8-3 as a pro and is now 2-2 in the UFC. The loss also snapped his two-fight win streak where he scored a TKO win over Randy Costa and a decision win over Ali AlQaisi in his UFC debut he lost to Kai Kamaka III at featherweight.

Who do you think should be next for Tony Kelley?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below