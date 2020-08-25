Henry Cejudo dubs Sean O’Malley the champion of “rolling blunts and ankles”

Henry Cejudo has skipped any pleasantries regarding Sean O’Malley, and instead, he branded him the “champion of rolling blunts and ankles”.

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley has long been regarded as one of the most exciting prospects currently in the division. Since his 2017 debut on Dana White’s Contender Series, he has gone from strength to strength, tallying wins against the likes of Jose Alberto Quinonez and Eddie Wineland earlier this year.

However, that all changed at UFC 252 when he faced off against Marlon Vera. The long-awaited matchup didn’t go according to plan for O’Malley as he lost by TKO at the end of round one. According to the fighter, one of the main reasons for his loss against “Chito” was his foot injury which he was battling throughout the fight.

Whatever the reason for his first career loss, O’Malley seemed relatively unfazed as he promptly posted a picture of him gaming at home in a swirl of marijuana smoke, joking that he was “humbled” by the experience.

His recent antics haven’t gone unnoticed, especially by the former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo. “The Messenger” decided to call him out on social media and demanded he “bend the knee” for “Triple C”.

@SugaSeanMMA you’ll never get close to my belt but you will always be the champ at rolling blunts and ankles @danawhite #bendtheknee — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2020

“@SugaSeanMMA you’ll never get close to my belt but you will always be the champ at rolling blunts and ankles @danawhite#bendtheknee.”

However, it is unclear why Cejudo is calling out the bantamweight fighter, given the fact he officially retired earlier this year and decided to vacate his 135-pound throne.

But “Triple C” might be coming out of retirement. In another social media tirade, he claimed that he would return to the Octagon to fight UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Once we take out the Pink princess you next! @alexvolkanovski I am coming out of retirement to fight alexander the average @danawhite #bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/VhXqW7b3ZT — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 21, 2020

“Once we take out the Pink princess [Israel Adesanya] you next,” Cejudo wrote in a clip that featured top UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa. “I am coming out of retirement to fight Alexander the Average.”

Whether he actually will return from retirement remains to be seen, but stranger things have happened within the UFC. Maybe Henry Cejudo is attempting to bring more excitement to the lower weight divisions by following in Conor McGregor’s footsteps to negotiate a blockbuster fight for his return.