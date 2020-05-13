Tony Ferguson fires back at Conor McGregor following Twitter rant

Tony Ferguson did not take kindly to Conor McGregor’s recent Twitter rant.

In the main event of UFC 249, Ferguson was taking on Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. It was a phenomenal fight but in the end, it was Gaethje who got his hand raised by fifth-round TKO.

Following the event, McGregor took to social media to claim Ferguson was never that good and was overhyped.

“I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation and here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough,” McGregor wrote.

Now, a day later after leaving the hospital, Ferguson took to social media to respond to the Irishman.

“@TheNotoriousMMA You’re Still My Bitch. You Never Represented Me According to Audie [Attar]. If So Then You Worked For Me, & Withheld Money From Me. Focus On Putting The Bottle Down Kid. @BallengeeGroup Is Gold Standard, Must Be Hard Watching From The Sidelines. Keep It Up Chump -Champ,” Ferguson responded.

Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor have had a rivalry for quite some time. Ferguson has claimed he never got a lightweight title shot because of Paradigm when McGregor was the champ. So, it should come as no surprise to see “El Cucuy” fire back at the Irishman for his comments.

Ferguson, as mentioned, is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Gaethje to snap his 12-fight winning streak. Before that, he beat the likes of Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, and Kevin Lee among others.

McGregor, meanwhile, returned to the win column back at UFC 246 with a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone. Before that, he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov back at UFC 229 in his return to the Octagon.

Currently, the Irishman does not have his next fight booked. So, perhaps when Ferguson gets healthy the two can settle their differences inside the Octagon.

