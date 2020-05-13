Dan Hardy believes he would catch Anthony Pettis clean and “put him away” in potential fight

Dan Hardy believes he would knockout Anthony Pettis if they were to fight.

Hardy was diagnosed with Wolff–Parkinson–White syndrome in 2013 leaving him unable to fight. Yet, in 2018 the Englishman announced he was cleared to compete again and in 2019 said he has joined the USADA testing pool.

Although Hardy has taken those steps, he still has yet to get a fight booked. But, he is interested in taking on Pettis. If he does get that fight, Hardy believes he would win by knockout.

“I think it’s a good scrap. I don’t think he won the fight [at UFC 249] I think Cowboy took the first and second round. He did get poked in the eye in the third round and was unlucky on the decision,” Hardy said on BT Sport’s Open Mat. “I think Cowboy looks better at welterweight. Pettis just doesn’t look as quick or agile as he used to in his career. I don’t even think it’s about the weight class anymore. Even if you move Pettis back down to 155, he’s not quite as sharp as he used to be.

“It’s a bit like Roy Jones when you’ve got a style that relies on reaction times and speed and that starts to drop off it becomes evident very quickly,” he continued. “I mean, the suns coming up here and I’m getting my running shoes on now and get on the road. But, I think I’d catch him clean and put him away, to be honest.”

Hardy has not fought since he beat Amir Sadollah by decision back in 2012. Before that he knocked out Duane Ludwig. The 37-year-old did possess knockout power, so Hardy being able to catch Pettis is not out of the question. But, you have to wonder on how not fighting in eight years would impact him.

In the end, both Hardy and Pettis have talked about fighting each other. So, perhaps we see it happen sometime later this year.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/12/2020.