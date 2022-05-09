Michael Chandler plans quick turnaround against Nate Diaz on July 30: “Spin your head on its axis”

Michael Chandler is planning a quick turnaround so that he can face Nate Diaz in a welterweight matchup on July 30th.

It was Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) vs Tony Ferguson (26-7 MMA) last Saturday at UFC 274 in a lightweight match-up. The 36-year-old Chandler scored the KO victory with a second-round front kick that floored Ferguson.

UFC 277 is scheduled for July 30th and following his weekend win, Chandler took no time in calling out Nate Diaz to meet him in the Octagon in a ‘welterweight’ bout.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Chandler had this to say in response to Diaz’s tweet about a July 30th return date:

I’m there. Quick turn around. Spin your head on its axis. @natediaz209 https://t.co/43AJiZtmlx — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 9, 2022

Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) is coming off back to back losses against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) at UFC 263 and Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) at UFC 244.

It was rumoured that Nate Diaz would match-up with Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) for UFC 276, but the star-studded line-up recently announced, does not have either fighter on the ticket.

Diaz, 37, who has one fight left on his UFC contract, spoke with ‘TMZ Sports’ back in February about who he’d like to get in the cage with next:

“I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I’ve been trying to. If there’s any mix-up it’s him, and them, and the game.”

“I want the fight now. What’s up Dana White? Let’s get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I’m done with it.”

No doubt about it, Diaz wants a fight, and according to his coach he will be ready for a summer bout, only question is who will be his competitor.

Would you like to see a Michael Chandler vs Nate Diaz match-up at UFC 277? Or who would you like to see Nate Diaz fight in his final performance in the cage?