Chael Sonnen questions whether Dana White ‘understands’ gravity of Volkanovski vs Makhachev

Chael Sonnen has underlined just what a monster of a match-up Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev is.

The Australian will challenge the Russian for his UFC lightweight belt in the main event at UFC 284 in Perth. If he’s successful, Volkanovski will become the fifth fighter in the history of the promotion to hold two title simultaneously after Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo.

It’s rare that two fighters at the very peak of their powers get to go head-to-head in a world title fight, and this one has all the makings of a classic. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen hailed the magnitude of the bout and said,

“I love this fight. As each day goes by, as this fight gets a little bit closer… I love this fight.” ‘The American Gangster’ went to to question whether the UFC president fully understands the gravity of the match-up.

“I’m not positive that Dana fully knows what he has, I’m not. I think, when the final chapter of Dana White’s career as a promoter is written, this is one of the fights that’s going to rise to the top,” Sonnen explained.

“You guys can all relate to that. What you would value, what you would not take for granted, what would you appreciate. Things that you worked for, things that you set up… This one just fell on his (White’s) lap,” Sonnen added. “Islam became world champion, nobody knew that was going to happen, Volkanovski jumps in the cage while the cameras are still rolling and they agree to fight. This just happened.”

(Quotes via MMANews)

Looking back, a clash between the pair might have been inevitable. Volkanovski has been seeking a move up to lightweight for a while. He even acted as a stand-in for Makhachev’s 155 lb title fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. As it transpired, both men made it to the dance, and the Dagestani beat the Brazilian in convincing fashion with a submission win in the second round.

As it stands, Volkanovki sits at #1 in the pound-for-pound rankings and Makhachev is #2. No wonder Sonnen is excited. Not only could a new champion be decided, but either man will have a chance to consider themselves not only the current best in the world but one of the greatest of all-time.

Who’s your pick to win out of Volkanovski and Makhachev?