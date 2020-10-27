Tony Ferguson believes he will be fighting Dustin Poirier for the vacant lightweight title

Tony Ferguson is confident his next fight will be for the UFC’s vacant lightweight title.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to defend his lightweight title, he then retired from the sport. Immediately, many wondered who would be fighting for the vacant belt. According to Ferguson, he says it will be him vs. Dustin Poirier for the vacant lightweight title.

“I called out everyone on one post and Dustin already f*****g said let’s do it… The way I called it, was it has to have myself and you got to have Dustin Poirier for the title,” Ferguson said to Submission Radio. “I mean, Gaethje f*****g lost. I’ve been sitting here doing my sh*t and making sure I’ve been cool, calm, and collective. Being real, give me the f*****g title shot, give me my chance. You guys want to see me fight and I really want to fight.”

Off the rankings, Ferguson vs. Poirier certainly makes sense to be for the vacant lightweight title. They are two of the top-three lightweights and both are looking to return in the very near future. However, Poirier has agreed to fight Conor McGregor in January, which many believe will end up being for the belt. Yet, for El Cucuy, he is confident his

Tony Ferguson has not fought since May of this year. There, he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. It was his first loss since 2012 stretching 12 fights. During that run, he beat the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and Edson Barboza among others.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, returned to the win column with a decision win over Dan Hooker in June. Before that, he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

Do you think Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier should be for the vacant lightweight title?