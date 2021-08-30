Tommy Fury blasts Jake Paul, doubts he fights again: ‘I don’t think Jake Paul has got a lot of balls’

Tommy Fury has blasted Jake Paul after both of them picked up wins on Sunday night in Cleveland.

Fury and Paul have taken shots at one another for months now and many expected if both of them won they would fight next. Yet, for Fury, he says after Paul getting rocked and being gassed, he doesn’t believe the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer will box again.

“Jake Paul is one of them, you’d be surprised if you see him in the ring again because I don’t think Jake Paul has got a lot of balls,” Fury said after the fight (via MMAFighting). “It’s obvious. He got asked about me in the post-fight interview and didn’t have nothing to say. He confronted me in the hallway there, had his 15-20 team (of people) jump all over us. We was there. We were ready to fight there and then. He’s big in front of cameras but small by himself and Jake Paul realized tonight how hard the sport of boxing is, and he got clipped with a little shot. Imagine if he got hit, dropped. I don’t know if you’ll see Jake Paul back in the ring again.”

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul also got into a verbal altercation after the event which many thought would help sell their fight. Yet, for the Englishman, he says he wasn’t impressed with Paul’s performance and he believes Paul won’t box again.

“I think we all saw tonight, Jake Paul clearly didn’t know how hard boxing was,” Fury said. “He took one good right hand in the ear, stumbled back, went through the ropes and thought, ‘Oh, this is a bit of a hard game, isn’t it? I’ll stick to the YouTubing business.’ I think that’s what you saw tonight. He took one good shot in a boxing ring and he crumbled. If Tyron would’ve pressed on a little bit more through them rounds, Jake Paul would’ve been out of there.”

If Paul does box again, then there is no question Fury wants the fight and hopes it can be made.

