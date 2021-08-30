Jake Paul believes he is the new face of combat sports following boxing win over Tyron Woodley

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul believes that he is the new face of combat sports following his boxing win over Tyron Woodley.

Paul defeated Woodley via split decision in his native Cleveland, Ohio to improve to a perfect 4-0 as a professional boxer. Not only has Paul been winning his fights, but he has also been selling out arenas and doing huge numbers of pay-per-view. For a guy who most people thought was just a Disney star and a YouTuber two years ago, to see what he has done in the fight game since then has been pretty astonishing to watch, and Paul knows it.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com following the Paul vs. Woodly pay-per-view, “The Problem Child” said that he has become the new face of combat sports in a short period of time.

“There’s a new face of the fight game,” Paul said. “That’s it. Tonight showed my ability. It got more people interested. The biggest names in the sport are tweeting about me, so it’s already on a whole other level now.”

As far as Paul goes, no one is doing what he is doing. The last two years have been absolutely crazy for Paul as he has become a real star in the world of boxing, and so he wants some time to relax after he says he sold more pay-per-views than Conor McGregor.

“Who’s doing it bro? Paul said. “This is crazy, selling out this whole-ass arena, a whole different audience. This wasn’t a boxing audience here tonight, doing a bigger gate, more revenue than Conor McGregor in his 18th fight, selling hundreds and tens and thousands and millions of pay-per-views. I need a moment to reflect on this sh*t. I’ve been going on nonstop for 18 months, and we’ll see what’s next.”

Do you agree with Jake Paul that he has become the new face of combat sports?