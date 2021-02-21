Tom Aspinall calls for fight against fellow heavyweight prospect Chris Daukaus

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall called for a fight against fellow heavyweight prospect Chris Daukaus following his big win at UFC Vegas 19.

Aspinall picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday night when he submitted former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski via rear-naked choke in the second round. It was by far the biggest win of Aspinall’s career to date and it should land him a ranked opponent in his next fight. Although Arlovski is a quality veteran fighter who is respected around the fight game, he wasn’t in the top-15. After finishing him by second-round submission, Aspinall is hoping to fight someone ranked next, and it just so happens that the perfect opponent also fought on Saturday night. That would be Daukaus.

Following his win over Arlovski, Aspinall mentioned that he would like to fight the winner of the Daukaus vs. Oleinik fight, which Daukaus won when the Philadelphia cop TKO’d veteran Aleksei Oleinik in a vicious fashion in the first round of their main-card heavyweight bout. Speaking to the media, Aspinall suggested that Daukaus or a veteran be his next opponent.

“Maybe give me the winner of Oleinik or Daukaus. Big fan of both guys. Or give me someone experienced again, I’d like that. Them veteran fights there. People on kind of the backend of their career. Cause I’m all about learning. I want to learn because I don’t have much experience and I want to get a lot of experience before I get up there. That’s what I want to do,” Aspinall said.

With the UFC looking for the next big thing from England, it might just be Aspinall. Big, strong, and great on the mic, he looks to be a future superstar for the UFC. But he’s doing it the right way and doesn’t want to rush himself to the top of the heavyweight division.

Would you like to watch Tom Aspinall and Chris Daukaus throw down inside the Octagon?