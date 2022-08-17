Leon Edwards has one stipulation for potential Jorge Masvidal title fight: “That’s what I wanna do next after this… Imagine”

Leon Edwards has said Jorge Masvidal needs to win a fight before getting a title shot against him if he wins the belt at UFC 278.

This Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Leon Edwards has the opportunity to become just the second British UFC champion ever when he challenges Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. The overwhelming expectation from many pundits is that Usman will find a way to win, but counting out Edwards certainly doesn’t seem like the smartest idea in the world.

One man that Leon Edwards could run into if he pulls off the upset is Jorge Masvidal, someone he’s very familiar with dating back to their now-infamous backstage altercation at UFC London in 2019.

During a recent interview, ‘Rocky’ noted that he thinks ‘Gamebred’ needs to win a fight first if they want to square off.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I always said I’d love to have Masvidal, you know, but he needs to get a win,” Edwards said. “Let him get one win, then imagine like, him back in London, to headline London for the title. I’ll give him a shot, you know, just to show the world that this man is nowhere near my level, and to shut him up in my hometown, where the incident happened.”

This stems from past comments that Edwards made regarding a showdown with ‘Gamebred’.

“When I win the belt — I was saying the other day, when I win the belt, I’ll give him the title shot,” Edwards said. “That’d be a fantastic fight in the UK. We’ll bring it back to The O2, where it happened, for the title. That’s what I wanna do next after this… Imagine.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Quotes via MMA News

Do you expect to see Leon Edwards take on Jorge Masvidal in the future? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!