TJ Dillashaw believes Aljamain Sterling is trying “to play mental warfare” with continuous PED accusations: “It ain’t gonna work with me”

TJ Dillashaw believes Aljamain Sterling is trying to play mental warfare with him ahead of their UFC 280 title fight.

After getting back to winning ways against Cory Sandhagen last year following his two-year suspension from mixed martial arts, TJ Dillashaw will now get the chance to become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion when he goes head to head with current king of the mountain Aljamain Sterling next weekend.

Sterling was able to knock off Petr Yan to ensure he kept hold of the belt after winning it in controversial fashion, and now, he’s hoping to put an end to Dillashaw’s title hopes once and for all.

The build-up has featured Aljamain constantly referencing Dillashaw’s past PED use but according to the challenger, it doesn’t impact him all that much.

“I try not to hold much ill will when I fight, man. I know I fight better when I’m just relaxed and having fun,” Dillashaw said. “I don’t hold a grudge or nothing. I feel he’s [Sterling] got to build something up. I think he’s already building excuses of why I’m gonna beat him, trying to play mental warfare, but it ain’t gonna work with me.”

Quotes via MMA News

Dillashaw has proven in the past that trash talk doesn’t get to him, most notably in his two-fight series against Cody Garbrandt.

With that being said, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of approach both men take as we get closer and closer to fight night in Abu Dhabi.

