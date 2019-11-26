Third suspect arrested in connection with Walt Harris’ missing stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard

A third suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, the 19-year old stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter, Walt Harris.

On Monday, authorities in Alabama found human remains on a country road. They are believed to belong to the missing Aniah Blanchard.

Lee County District Attorney, Brandon Hughes told The Associated Press that remains were found in the neighboring Macon County.

According to Auburn police, they “obtained information regarding the possible location of a body”.

They confirmed in a statement: “A complete investigation is underway… to determine the identity and how the victim came to be at that location. The examination will explore if the remains are those of Aniah Blanchard.”

Hughes also confirmed on Monday that an additional suspect, David Johnson Jr has been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution in the case of Blanchard’s disappearance. Details around his arrest have not been released due to a gag order issued from the judge as the investigation continues.

Two suspects, Ibraheem Yazeed and Antwon Fisher have already been arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Blanchard hasn’t been seen since October 23 when she was spotted on surveillance at a local convenience store in Auburn. Video footage showed a man identified by tipsters as Yazeed looking over at Blanchard whilst purchasing a beverage. He is believed to have forced Blanchard into a car.

Blanchard’s damaged car was later found at an apartment complex in Montgomery, approximately 55 miles away. Forensic evidence confirmed Blanchard’s blood in the car that was indicative of a “life-threatening” injury.

In an arrest warrant filed on Monday in court, police said Fisher assisted Yazeed by disposing of evidence and driving the suspect.

As the investigation continues, we send our thoughts and prayers to the family of the missing 19-year old Aniah Blanchard.

