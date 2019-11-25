Dustin Poirier says Conor McGregor is “by far” the hardest puncher he’s ever fought

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier praised rival Conor McGregor, saying the Irishman is “by far” the hardest puncher he’s ever fought.

Poirier has been active on social media answering fan questions, and someone asked him who was the hardest hitter he ever fought. Poirier didn’t hesitate and said it was McGregor. Here’s what “The Diamond” wrote on his Twitter in response to the fan.

Conor by far https://t.co/l2stAIVFXu — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 24, 2019

That’s high praise from Poirier to his former rival McGregor given that Poirier has been with the Octagon against some of the heaviest punchers in both the UFC featherweight and flyweight divisions for nearly the past decade. Poirier is considered a power puncher himself, so praising McGregor for his powerful fists really says something.

Poirier and McGregor stepped into the Octagon back at UFC 178 in September 2014. At the time both fighters were on three-fight win streaks inside the Octagon and both were looking to break through into title contention at 145lbs. Though Poirier came into the fight with more UFC experience, McGregor needed less than two minutes to knock him out and announce to the MMA world that he was a serious contender in the featherweight division.

McGregor eventually won the UFC featherweight title when he knocked out Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds at UFC 194 in December 2015. He carried up his KO power to lightweight when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2015 to become a double champ, proving just how big of a puncher he really is. Poirier, meanwhile, eventually decided to move up to the lightweight division. He eventually earned a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov but lost via submission at UFC 242 this past September.

Poirier has been vocal in calling for a rematch against McGregor, though it appears McGregor will be fighting Donald Cerrone next. But the fact that Poirier is publicly crediting his rival’s KO power shows that he is not afraid of backing down from any challenge.

Who do you want to see Dustin Poirier fight next?