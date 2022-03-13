Thiago Santos issues statement following loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 50

Former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos has issued a statement following his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 50.

Santos (22-10 MMA) was looking to earn his second straight win when he took to the Octagon Saturday evening. ‘Marreta’ had most previously competed back in October, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Johnny Walker.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) had entered the UFC Vegas 50 main event sporting a seven-fight winning streak. The Russian standout was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov in his most previous efforts.

Last night’s main event did not result in a spectacular finish as many were expecting. Instead, the contest went the full twenty-five minutes, with Magomed Ankalaev seemingly getting the slight advantage over Thiago Santos thanks to constant forward pressure. After five rounds it was Ankalaev who got his hand raised by way of unanimous decision.

Official UFC Vegas 50 Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Thiago Santos by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

The victory extended Ankalaev’s current win streak to eight in a row and puts him in prime position for a future number one contenders fight.

As for Thiago Santos, the setback marked his third in his past four fights overall.

‘Marreta’ took to Twitter this afternoon where he issued the following statement to his fans:

No words about yesterday, no excuses, another hard and painful defeat.

“No words about yesterday, no excuses, another hard and painful defeat. Still, my faith in God remains unshakable and my gratitude to him, my family, my friends, coaches and true fans only increases, thank you for everything.” – Santos wrote.

