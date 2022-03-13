Conor McGregor praises Khalil Rountree for his “lovely” finish at UFC Vegas 50: “Nice to see some fresh innovation again in there instead of the usual garbage”

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor has praised light heavyweight fighter Khalil Rountree for his “lovely” finish at UFC Vegas 50.

Rountree (10-5 MMA) collided with Karl Roberson (9-5 MMA) on the main card of last night’s UFC event in Las Vegas.

The result was a second round stoppage victory for ‘The War Horse’, who utilized a nasty body kick followed by punches to dispose of ‘Baby K’ in sensational fashion (see that here).

On Sunday, Conor McGregor took to Twitter where he praised Khalil Rountree for his use of a “much under utilized legal strike”.

A lovely timed soccer kick to the body of a downed opponent.

A much under utilized legal strike.

Nice to see some fresh innovation again in there instead of the usual garbage we see over and over. https://t.co/739pWXIwA2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 13, 2022

The victory served as Khalil Rountree’s second in a row, as he had previously scored a TKO victory over Modestas Bukauskas this past September. ‘The War Horse’ now sports a record of 6-5 under the UFC banner.

As for Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion is currently eyeing a summer return to the Octagon. The Irishman has not competed since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier back at UFC 264.

‘Notorious’ recently shared some training footage online, which sparked criticism from both of Jake Paul and Paulie Malignaggi.

Who Conor McGregor will fight in his UFC return remains to be seen. Names such as Rafael dos Anjos, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz have been tossed around, but there is also a chance that ‘Notorious’ could fight the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title.

