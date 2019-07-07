Thiago Santos issues statement following controversial loss to Jon Jones at UFC 239

Thiago Santos has released a statement following his controversial split decision loss to Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 239.

Here’s what Santos had to say to the fans on his social media:

No complaints and no dwelling on the past, I left it all in the octagon and did everything I could in the condition that I was in. All glory to god and thank you all very much!. @ufc @Alexdavismma pic.twitter.com/BFKNYOaz15 — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) July 7, 2019

Many observers of the fight felt the bricked-up Brazilian light heavyweight should have won the decision on the judges’ scorecards, but Jones ended up getting the nod and keeping his belt. Two judges scored the fight 48-47 for Jones, while the other judge had it 48-47 for Santos, giving the champ the split decision nod and keeping his belt in the process.

Despite losing the fight on the judges’ scorecards, Santos gained plenty of fans for his gritty performance on Saturday night, as he battled through an apparent lower-limb injury to push Jones to the brink of defeat. Despite officially losing the fight, there’s a good argument to be made that Santos’ stock actually rose despite the loss.

However, even though many fans and even some media members scored the fight for Santos, UFC president Dana White was not one of them. White said that Jones clearly won the fight and that he has no interest in booking a rematch against Santos, despite plenty of support for a potential do-over from fans on social media.

