Video | Watch Israel Adesanya react to Jorge Masvidal’s historic KO

Israel Adesanya was caught on camera with a unique reaction as he was being interviewed during Jorge Masvidal’s flying knee KO over Ben Askren at UFC 239.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter was interviewing the interim UFC middleweight champion Adesanya when Masvidal smashed Askren in the face with a flying knee.

At 5 seconds into the first round, Masvidal set the record for fastest KO in UFC history, and Adesanya was very impressed.

“Ohhhh!!!! Wow!!!! Let me see that, f*ck off! Wow! No! Wow!!! Ghetto Jesus! F*cking ghetto Jesus, no f*cking way. That’s the fastest knockout in UFC history right?” Adesanya said in reaction to the knockout.

“Oh! Flying knee! F*ck off!” he said when seeing the replay.

It was a unique reaction to a historic knockout and fans were lucky it was captured on film as it gave us a glimpse into Adesanya’s personality.

On Friday at a press conference in Las Vegas, the UFC officially announced that Adesanya will fight UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 on October 6. The event is expected to take place in Australia, but the UFC did not confirm that location at the press conference. Some believe the fight may be shifted to Las Vegas.

Despite the fact Whittaker is the reigning and defending champion, the oddsmakers have listed Adesanya as the betting favorite for the fight due to his undefeated record and flashy striking style.

Regardless of where the fight actually ends up taking place, expect “The Last Stylebender” to take on Whittaker sometime later this year in an effort to unify the middleweight belts.

With Askren now having lost, Adesanya and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov are the most prominent undefeated fighters in a sport where losing can happen in so many possible ways, something which Askren found out the hard way at UFC 239.

