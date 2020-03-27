Thiago Santos calls for title fight against Dominick Reyes following Jon Jones arrest

Thiago Santos believes he and Dominick Reyes should fight for the light heavyweight title following the arrest of Jon Jones.

On Thursday afternoon, news broke that UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones was arrested for a DWI and negligent use of a firearm. It is no doubt a bad look for the champion who has dealt with a ton of legal problems in the past.

The UFC has yet to comment on what they will do with the light heavyweight belt but Santos wants Jones to be stripped.

I think UFCs 205 div needs a new champ! ( One thats not forever in trouble!)

I think me and Reyes deserve to fight for that belt! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc @DomReyes @UFCBrasil @Alexdavismma @espnmma — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) March 26, 2020

“I think UFCs 205 div needs a new champ! (One thats not forever in trouble!) I think me and Reyes deserve to fight for that belt! @danawhite @mickmaynard2 @ufc @DomReyes @UFCBrasil @Alexdavismma @espnmma,” Santos tweeted.

Thiago Santos, of course, hasn’t fought since he suffered a split-decision loss to Jon Jones for the belt at UFC 239. In the scrap, the Brazilian had success but “Bones” attacked his legs which resulted in Santos needing double knee surgery.

Since getting surgery, Santos has been recovering and had been clamoring for a rematch with Jones. But, he has now turned his attention to Reyes and hoping the UFC gets that fight done.

Dominick Reyes, meanwhile, is also coming off a split-decision loss to Jon Jones for the belt at UFC 247. It was a controversial decision where many fans, fighters, and media alike thought Reyes should’ve been awarded the win. Since the loss, he has been wanting a rematch but it appears Jan Blachowicz is next in line.

Whether or not the UFC will indeed strip Jones and book Santos vs. Reyes for the vacant title is unknown at this time. But, it could very well be an option depending on how Bones’ case plays out in court.

Do you think the UFC should book Thiago Santos vs. Dominick Reyes for the belt? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/26/2020.