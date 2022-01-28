Julianna Pena shares her thoughts on COVID-19: “This is just a money grab. This is they’re trying to kill us, you know?”

Newly crowned UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena shared her thoughts on COVID-19 during an interview with Joe Rogan.

Pena (11-4 MMA) shocked the world at last month’s UFC 269 event when she dethroned Amanda Nunes (21-5 MMA) with a second round submission victory. It was a stunning upset, one which served as Nunes’ first loss since September of 2014.

Since capturing UFC gold, Julianna Pena has been busy making the rounds doing interviews and TV appearances. One of her most recent ventures landed her opposite Joe Rogan where she shared the following interesting comments regarding COVID-19 (via @FullContactMTWF on Twitter).

Julianna Pena's thoughts on COVID pic.twitter.com/jepLy5heDw — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) January 28, 2022

“I listened to the podcast with the two doctors, like back to back, Dr. Malone and Peter McCullough. That was eye opening for me,” Pena said. “I’m a massive conspiracy theorist on this whole thing and I have been since the very beginning. I’m like this is just a money grab. This is they’re trying to kill us, you know? And this is ridiculous.”

Joe Rogan himself has of course been in the headlines due to his takes on the virus. Musician Neil Young recently issued an ultimatum to Spotify to choose between his music and Rogan’s podcast. Unfortunately for the legendary song writer, executives opted to stick with the JRE podcast over his music.

Back to Julianna Pena, it is expected that her first attempt at a title defense will come in the form of a rematch with Amanda Nunes.

However, if ‘The Lioness’ is not available or interested in a chance at redemption, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ would happily entertain a fight with former champion Ronda Rousey.

“She really had a tough time getting along with me on The Ultimate Fighter,” Pena said of Rousey. “She didn’t like me at all because I was friends with Miesha Tate. She wasn’t the nicest. It would be amazing to pull Ronda Rousey back out of retirement. It would be great to have her come back to UFC and fight again.”

What do you think of Julianna Pena’s remarks about COVID-19?