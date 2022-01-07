The UFC announces 3 new matchups including the return of welterweight veteran Matt Brown

The UFC has announced three new matchups including the return of fan favorite welterweight Matt Brown.

Brown (23-18 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio on March 26th opposite opponent Bryan Barberena, according to a report from MMAFighting.

‘The Immortal’, 40, last competed in June where he earned a performance of the night bonus for knocking out Dhiego Lima.

The UFC has also booked a fun lightweight contest between Bobby Green and Nasrat Haqparast for February’s UFC 271 event according to reporter Walter Salcido on Twitter.

Green (28-12-1 MMA) is riding a ton of momentum after running through former title challenger Al Iaquinta at November’s UFC 268 event. ‘King’ will be looking to keep Haqparast (13-4 MMA) from returning to the win column, as the German standout suffered a defeat to Dan Hooker last time out.

The third and final new fight announced for the UFC was a women’s flyweight contest between Ariane Lipski and JJ Aldrich. That news came courtesy of MMAFighting who shared that the pair of 125 lb contenders are set to collide on March 12th in Las Vegas.

