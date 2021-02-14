Gilbert Burns reacts following TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 258

Gilbert Burns entered tonight’s UFC 258 pay-per-view event in hopes of dethroning current welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman.

Burns (19-4 MMA) took to the Octagon this evening sport an impressive six-fight win streak, his latest being a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman (18-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Jorge Masvidal this past summer. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ entered UFC 258 on a sixteen-fight win streak, which included two consecutive title defenses.

While Gilbert Burns was listed as the betting underdog, it appeared as though he was going to play spoiler just seconds into tonight’s opening round. ‘Durinho’ tagged the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ with a big right hand that had the champ in all sorts of trouble. However, Usman was able to weather the early onslaught and survive to see round two.

In the second from Kamaru Usman was able to turn the tide by rocking Gilbert Burns with a right hand. The champ would ultimately use that momentum to put the Brazilian away in round three. Usman dropped Burns with a jab and then landed some ground and pound to force a referee stoppage.

Gilbert Burns attended tonight’s UFC 258 post-fight press conference where he suggested that getting overexcited factored in his loss to Usman.

Gilbert Burns talks about what happened in the fight and feels he got overexcited #UFC258

“I think I got overexcited.” Burns said.

‘Durinho’ then went on to compare tonight’s setback to his 2018 knockout loss to Dan Hooker.

“I got overexcited then (as well). If I want to become a champion I cannot make those mistakes. But like the way I see it right now, I just want to be like Robbie Lawler. You know, he was the only guy if I’m not wrong that lost to Johny Hendricks and then just came right back. Got a couple of wins and became a champion. That is exactly what I am going to do.”

