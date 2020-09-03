Stipe Miocic’s coach believes the heavyweight champ would “shut down” Jon Jones in a potential fight

Marcus Marinelli, the head coach of Stipe Miocic, believes the heavyweight champ would be able to shut down Jon Jones in a potential fight.

Ever since Jones vacated the light heavyweight title many thought “Bones” would get an immediate title shot. A fight against Miocic would be massive and it would be a very competitive fight. Yet, for Marinelli, he doesn’t know where Jones would have success in the fight.

“I think Stipe’s standup could shut down Jones, and just the size. Stipe is a very efficient 230-something pounds,” Marinelli said to ESPN. “He is extremely strong, stronger than anyone Jones has ran up against so far. And Stipe doesn’t move like a heavyweight, he moves like a middleweight. So, Jones wouldn’t have a speed advantage.”

Stipe Miocic is coming off a decision win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 to defend his heavyweight title. It was their trilogy bout with Miocic winning the final two to reclaim and then defend his strap.

Jon Jones is coming off a decision win over Dominick Reyes in February to defend his belt. It was a controversial decision with many believing Reyes won and many hoping they would rematch. Yet, that will not happen as Jones is focused on a heavyweight move.

Before that, he edged out a split decision over Thiago Santos. In his first title defense since reclaiming the belt beat Anthony Smith.

Although Dana White said Francis Ngannou would be next in line for Miocic the champ said he wanted something new. Jon Jones is obviously a new challenger and all the talk between camps seems like both men are interested in making the fight happen.

If Miocic and Jones fight in the near future it will be interesting to see how it plays out as both men have a path to victory in the fight.

Do you think Stipe Miocic could shut down Jon Jones as his coach suggests?