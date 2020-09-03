Video | Miley Cyrus insults Joe Rogan on his own podcast

UFC commentator Joe Rogan welcomed popular singer Miley Cyrus to his Uber-popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Wednesday.

The two-hour interview covered a wide range of topics, including Cyrus’ “very public divorce” as well as her recent vocal surgery.

After discussing her split with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus and Joe Rogan touched on some lighter topics.

As seen in the clip below, Rogan and Cyrus were watching the dance moves of one Kennedy Davenport, when the following conversation took place.

“You know who Kennedy is?” Rogan asked.

“I know every single on of them.” Cyrus confirmed.

“But they all do the same move,” Joe Rogan suggested. “They drop down and do the splits.”

“That’s what I think when I am watching your shows too,” Miley Cyrus responded. “You know all the same stuff.”

https://twitter.com/wtfdoik/status/1301242202690027527

Rogan could not help but simply laugh at Cyrus’ critique. After all, the Joe Rogan Experience podcast was recently sold to Spotify for a whopping $100 million.

The UFC commentators massive success recently drew the praise of Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White.

“Congrats Joe Rogan ! What you have accomplished over the last 15 or so years has been amazing. I am so happy for you and blown away by what you have built. Kick some mother f*ckin ass on Spotify my brother!!!”

While Rogan is now best known for his podcast, he remains a fixture of big UFC events. He’s been working for the promotion since all the way back 1997. Initially, Joe served as a backstage interviewer for the UFC, but he quickly moved into a color commentary role, and has stuck to that role ever since.

“18 years ago today I did my first commentary for UFC,” Rogan reflected in a recent Instagram post. “I’ve had some really fucking cool jobs in my life, but being a commentator for the greatest sport in the world is very high on that list. Thank you to Dana White for talking me into doing it, Mike Goldberg for being my brother for life, and all the amazing people I’ve been so lucky to work with there! And a huge thank you to all the fans of the sport for the love and support over the years!”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 3, 2020