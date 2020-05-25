UFC veteran Bryan Caraway sets up GoFundMe page for mother’s funeral expenses

UFC veteran Bryan Caraway has set up a GoFundMe page in order to try and raise money for his mother’s funeral expenses.

Caraway, who had a 6-4 record in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, broke the news on social media in a heartfelt message to his fans. The 35-year-old last fought for Battlefield FC in July 2019 in a winning effort in Macau, China.

The page in question, which you can find a link to here, has raised over $8,150 as of this writing with the figure going up with every passing minute.

“My mother passed away and the funeral homes are brutal. I had no idea how expensive they are and how much they gouge hurting people. My momma means the world to me and was the strongest/toughest person I know. She has a heart of gold and only saw the good in people. She was a mom to so many people and would give or do anything to help you. I’m completely devastated and can barely handle this. She did so much for every1 else I just want her to have the best memorial and celebrate her life. I absolutely hate posting this in every way and hate asking for help but if you can donate or share it would mean so so much to me. Thank you everyone I love you all. P.S. Also I’m selling pretty much everything or anything to pay but the funeral home wants and needs the money now. I’m also left in charge of taking care of my disabled dad and handicapped nephew.”

The mixed martial arts fandom can be a bizarre place sometimes, but in moments like this, we’re all able to come together and get behind someone who has dedicated their life to the sport.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Caraway family at this difficult time.