Stephen Thompson shows off incredible physical transformation during UFC 264 training camp (Photo)

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson showed off his incredible physical transformation during his UFC 264 training camp.

Thompson steps back into the Octagon next Saturday when he faces off against Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of the UFC 264 pay-per-view. “Wonderboy” has made it clear that he wants to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next, and a big win over Burns would certainly put him in the title conversation at 170lbs. Based on the photos we are seeing from his training camp, it appears that Thompson has left no stone unturned.

Taking to his social media, Thompson shared a photo of the incredible phsyiccal transformation he has made during his camp for Burns, and he looks night and day.

Huge shoutout my S&C coach @reynolds_power32 for getting me ready for this fight! I’m feeling faster, more powerful, & stronger than ever but most importantly I’m healthy! Thank you brother! BOOYAHHHH! only 1 week out! #UFC264

Thompson has made it known that he wants to fight for the belt, and if he is able to go out there and beat someone as highly-ranked as Burns, it’s possible that “Wonderboy” could jump into the title talks at 170lbs. There are many contenders in the UFC welterweight division, but the one thing that is giving Thompson a bit of a push in front of some of the others is that he has yet to fight Usman for the title yet, meaning it would be a fresh matchup. Either way, Thompson’s focus is completely and solely on Burns right now. As he showed in his training camp photos, it’s clear that Thompson has done everything right this camp and he is hoping that all of the hard work he’s put in helps him win the fight.

