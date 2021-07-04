Colby Covington shares prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington shared his prediction for the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight at UFC 264.

Covington is a former teammate with Poirier at American Top Team and there is no love lost between them, but even if he doesn’t like “The Diamond,” he recognizes the fact that Poirier has some advantages in this upcoming trilogy fight with McGregor. As far as Covington goes, the third fight between Poirier and McGregor will look more like the second encounter between these two rivals rather than the first, meaning Poirier will win the fight.

“Yeah, he’ll probably beat Conor again. But, I mean, what is that saying? You’re beating a guy that has no motivation left in the sport. And I love Conor. He’s had a great career, done great things in the sport, but you’re time’s up, too. It’s obvious that you’re not training every day, it’s obvious you’re not working on your craft, it’s obvious you’re working on other business deals to line your pockets and pad your bank account. It’s just not the same hungry Conor from a couple of years ago. It’s a different Conor towards the end of his journey and it’s not saying much to beat him anymore,” Covington told MMAFighting.com.

Covington is not the only other fighter who has suggested that McGregor isn’t as motivated as he once was given that he is one of the richest fighters on the planet now, with another former rival in Eddie Alvarez recently suggested the same thing. It will be interesting to see if McGregor truly did put the work in this camp and comes in better prepared to deal with the weapons that Poirier showed off in the pair’s rematch earlier this year at UFC 257.

Do you agree with the prediction Colby Covington has for the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight?