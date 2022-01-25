Stephen Thompson concerned that the kicks of Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane might snap the legs of Jon Jones

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson is concerned that the kicks of Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane could do some real damage to Jon Jones.

While he may not have fought inside the Octagon for almost two years, Jon Jones still holds a big presence on the UFC roster. He’s been teasing a move up to heavyweight for a long time now and after UFC 270, it appears as if “Bones” is finally ready to put his money where his mouth is.

With Francis Ngannou defeating Ciryl Gane in Saturday night’s main event, an immediate title shot against “The Predator” could be on the cards later this year.

However, karate specialist Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is concerned that the kicks of either man could cause Jones some real problems.

“I just wanna see how big he is [Jon Jones] compared to the other guys. He’s tall enough, but, you’ve seen Jon Jones’ legs and you’ve seen Gane or Francis’ legs? Massive. Tree trunks. I just feel like they could leg kick Jon Jones one time, just snap it in half. Those are the fights to make.”

The size of Jones’ legs is something that’s been noted by fans for years now but even with that, he’s still never been beaten in the UFC.

Alas, we may have to wait for the promotion to sort out any ongoing disputes with both Ngannou and Jones before we can even think about seeing that fight. If the champion does end up leaving in favour of a move to professional boxing, Ciryl Gane may be the man to welcome the former light heavyweight king to the division.

