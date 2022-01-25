Justin Gaethje shares surprising assessment of Michael Chandler fight: “I felt like that was kind of boring”

Justin Gaethje has revealed that in the midst of his fight against Michael Chandler, he felt like it was “boring”.

Back at UFC 268, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler put on a Fight of the Year contender that fans are unlikely to forget anytime soon. The two lightweights left everything they had out there in the Octagon and when it was all said and done, Gaethje was the one who had his hand raised in victory.

While the majority of us believe the bout more than lived up to the hype, “The Highlight” doesn’t consider it to be the most enthralling fight of his career – far from it, in fact.

“To be completely honest with you, I felt like that was kind of a boring fight when I was in there. Yeah, it just makes no sense. It’s the first time I’ve ever wanted to win more than to knock somebody out. So, yeah, it was not good, I didn’t like it. I wanna go back to just wanting to hurt somebody and finish them – but now that I’ve won, got my title shot, I can go back to how it should be.”

The win has vaulted Gaethje back into title contention with the expectation being that he’ll challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title later this year. The 33-year-old, who is a former interim champion at 155 pounds, previously attempted to take the strap from Khabib Nurmagomedov – only to fall short via submission.

While he may be going up against another submission artist, Gaethje seems to be pretty confident in his ability to get past “Do Bronx”.

Do you agree that Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler was a boring fight? Will the former WSOF star be able to defeat Charles Oliveira and become UFC lightweight champion? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!