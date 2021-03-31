Stephen A. Smith claims Francis Ngannou’s KO over Miocic is “the greatest thing that’s ever happened to the UFC”

Stephen A. Smith has high praise for Francis Ngannou’s KO win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card last Saturday, Ngannou and Miocic had their highly-anticipated rematch. Early on in the fight, Ngannou landed some heavy shots and showed off his takedown defense, and even reversed the champ in the grappling department. In the second round, Ngannou dropped Miocic with the jab and just seconds later, landed a heavy shot that put him out cold.

Although the KO was one for the highlights, Smith claims the KO was the best thing to ever happen to the UFC.

“I caught your knockout on Saturday. I called it the greatest thing that’s ever happened to the UFC,” Smith told Ngannou on ESPN’s First Take (via MMANews). “Because when you’re the heavyweight champion of the world and you come into the Octagon with bad intentions like Mike Tyson did in boxing, like George Foreman did before him, that’s the greatest thing for a pugilistic sport.”

There is no question the KO was very impressive, but it is far from being the greatest thing to happen to the UFC. Smith has a point that having Ngannou as the heavyweight champ will do big business for the UFC. However, there have been much bigger things like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, the Fertittas buying the UFC, and the ESPN deal among countless others that have been bigger to the UFC than Ngannou becoming the champ.

For now, Ngannou is waiting for his next fight with many hoping it will be against Jon Jones. It would be a massive fight for the promotion, but for Stephen A. Smith, he believes no matter who Ngannou fights, he will do big numbers just off of his look.

What do you make of Stephen A. Smith saying Francis Ngannou’s KO is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to the UFC?