Nate Diaz claps back at Conor McGregor: “Try not to get finished again”

UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz clapped back at promotional superstar Conor McGregor, telling him to “try not to get finished again.”

It was revealed on Tuesday evening that Diaz will be returning to the UFC on May 15 at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas when he takes on Leon Edwards in a No. 1 contender fight in the UFC welterweight division. On Wednesday, McGregor took to his social media to suggest that the promotion creates a “McGregor belt” for his upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July, clearly a jab at the “BMF belt” that Diaz and Jorge Masvidal fought for at UFC 244 in November 2019. That, in turn, led to Diaz taking to his social media and clapping back at McGregor and poking fun at him for getting finished.

Who went up two weight classes in half a day notice no hesitation and not promotion about it just did it cause I ain’t no bitch how’s that Conor fuck u

Whatever u think u did already been done by a real G

Try not to get finished agaaaain pic.twitter.com/eA5zK7Ffp3 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

The fight that Diaz is referencing is when he fought IFL veteran Rory Markham at UFC 111: GSP vs. Hardy in March 2011. Despite Markham coming in heavy at 177lbs, Diaz still took the fight and he ended up finishing a bigger opponent via first-round TKO. Instead of making a big deal about the weight class switch, Diaz took the fight and did very well. McGregor, meanwhile, moved up to 170lbs on short notice when he first fought Diaz at UFC 196 in March 2016. That fight didn’t go well for McGregor, as he was submitted in the second round. Since then, McGregor has bounced back between 155lbs and 170lbs, though his upcoming fight against Poirier will take place in the UFC lightweight division once again.

