Shu-Ki Fita #8: JV.86

INTRODUCING JV.86

JV.86 is a HYBRID model built exclusively with Air Jordan XVI’s, Air Jordan XXIII’s, Air Jordan X’s, and Air Jordan XXXII’s. Its construction is TOE-UP and SOLE-to-SOLE. His Primary Color is WHITE (COMMON) and his Accent Color is GREEN (COMMON).

View JV.86’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

Shoe-Machine Fighters fight exclusively in the IPPISKFF, which is kinda like an Intergalactic UFC.

The Intergalactic-Planetary Planetary-Intergalactic Shu-Ki Fighting Federation (“IPPISKFF”), is the universal leader in Shu-Ki Fighting experience, and it welcomes Earthlings to witness ultra KO action for the first time in recorded history!

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament–MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?