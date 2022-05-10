Shu-Ki Fita #22: HL.62

INTRODUCING HL.62

HL.62 is a SINGLE model built exclusively from Air Jordan VII’s. Its construction is TOE-DOWN and LACE-to-LACE. His Primary Color is WHITE (COMMON) and his Accent Color is COBALT (S TIER).

View HL.62’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

Shu-Ki Fita was created by two guys: Jess N/A and Brooklyn N/A.

Jess graduated with an Architectural degree and worked as a designer and project manager in the luxury firm for 4 years before leaving to become COO of another custom-build company. A longtime sneakerhead and gearhead, Jess brings incredible graphic design skill and acumen to the project.

Brooklyn N/A brings his unique style to the digital and physical art created for the project. He graduated with a Law degree and Sommelier diploma before working as VP in a luxury design/build firm for 8 years before leaving.

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournhttps://youtu.be/GSYpb7wB5I0ament–MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?