Brendan Schaub sounds off on Dana White blasting Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: “Now that you don’t have your hand in the pie, it’s stupid?”

Brendan Schaub doesn’t seem to be a fan of Dana White’s comments on Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury.

The two heavyweight champions are in talks for a proposed boxing match next year. While the bout hasn’t been confirmed, Fury and Ngannou have stated it will happen. The pair even had a brief staredown in the ring after The Gypsy King’s victory over Dillian Whyte.

If the fight happens, it’ll likely be without Dana White’s help. Francis Ngannou’s UFC contract is set to expire next year, and he’s stated he likely won’t re-sign. Recently, on The Pat McAfee Show, White said of a possible fight:

“Cause they’re f*****g stupid, that’s why. F*****g waste of time, energy, and money. I mean, listen, I don’t know. It’s silly, but I get it.”

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub doesn’t seem to be a fan of those comments. On The Schaub Show, the podcaster noted that the UFC president is more likely angry the bout is happening without him. Schaub also noted how White has also helped promote similar fights in the past, such as Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

“I saw Dana say ‘Fury vs. Francis is stupid’, blah blah. Really, it wasn’t stupid when Conor fought Floyd Mayweather and you made all the money. Now that you don’t have your hand in the pie it’s stupid? Okay, it’s stupid that Francis is going to make more money than God? Is he going to win? Probably not, I don’t give a f**k. He’s going to make life-changing money.”

Brendan Schaub continued:

“He has a better chance than Conor McGregor beating Floyd Mayweather because it’s heavyweight. Anything can happen, and it’s in four-ounce gloves, how can you say it’s stupid? Because you’re not involved, that’s why. It’s not stupid it’s a great opportunity for Francis. Don’t s**t on it, man.”

What do you think about Brendan Schaub’s comments about Dana White?