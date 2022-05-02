Shu-Ki Fita #14: YS.14

INTRODUCING YS.14

YS.14 is a SINGLE model built exclusively from Air Jordan XII’s. Its construction is TOE-DOWN and LACE-to-LACE. His Primary Color is NAVY BLUE (WILDCARD) and his Accent Color is BLACK (S TIER).

View YS.14’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

The first drop will consist of 2112 NFTs (encompassing the tournament’s first round).

There will be 64 unique (1 of 1) Shoe-Machine Fighter models (versions 1.0); and 2,048 Fight Posters for each of the first round’s 32 fights (offered in editions of 64 each).

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament–MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?