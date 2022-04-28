Shu-Ki Fita #10: MM.15

INTRODUCING MM.15

MM.15 is a HYBRID model built with Air Jordan XXVII’s, Air Jordan XXXVI’s, Air Jordan XXV’s, and Air Jordan XXXIV’s. Its construction is TOE-UP and SOLE-to-SOLE. His Primary Color is PINK (S TIER) and his Accent Color is RED (COMMON).

View MM.15’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

Every Shu-Ki has over 30 discrete data-points, ranging from its orientation; its primary and accent colors; its shoe composition and more. These points all go into calculating the fighter’s rarity score.

With respect to the Quantum fingerprint stamp, we took those datapoints and inputted them into a Chord Chart template. Then we took that chart and moved it into image-editing software to create a custom nuclear look.

No two quantum signatures are the same, which is why they act as a Shu-Ki’s fingerprint.

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament–MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?

