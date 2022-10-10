Sean Strickland unleashes on Ronda Rousey for revealing suicidal thoughts after losing title: “She is everything that’s wrong with the f*cking world”

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has decided to air his grievances with Ronda Rousey.
‘Rowdy’ is one of the biggest stars to ever step into the octagon. Rousey, combined with other stars such as Miesha Tate, helped bring women’s MMA into the mainstream. The Judoka was also the UFC’s first female champion and had the title for nearly three years.
In late 2015, the women’s bantamweight champion lost her title and suffered her first loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193. The defeat had an extreme effect on Rousey, who admitted that she suffered from suicidal thoughts in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres the following year.
At the time, Ronda Rousey received a lot of support for opening up about her experience with suicidal thoughts. Especially given that the former champion’s father committed suicide. The fact was previously referenced in the lead-up to Rousey’s fight with Bethe Correia.
Six years on from that interview, it seems that Sean Strickland isn’t happy. In a video posted to Instagram, the middleweight took aim at Rousey. While many appreciated the former champion coming forward, ‘Tarzan’ didn’t see it that way.
In the video, the middleweight contender slammed the former champion for making suicide “cool”. Strickland stated that depression isn’t something that can be easily overcome, and likened it to cancer. He also stated that he hated the idea that Rousey used overcoming her suicidal thoughts as a strong moment.
“I explained why I hate Ronda Rousey, why I find she is everything that’s wrong with the f*cking world,” Strickland said. “[Her Ellen appearance] was on the news, it was f*cking everywhere. I don’t know when suicide became cool but it became cool, like they made a Netflix show ‘13 Reasons.’ Everybody’s f*cking depressed, everybody is suicidal, and let me f*cking tell you guys, it is not f*cking cool. Depression is like cancer, it’s f*cking terminal. It’s like herpes, you might not have it but you always f*cking have it and it’s waiting to f*cking come out.” (h/t MMA Mania)
