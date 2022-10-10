Nate Diaz teases crossover with WWE after meeting with Triple H: “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next”

Former UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz could be trading out the octagon for the squared circle.

The Stockton native is fresh off his headlining role at UFC 279 last month. Diaz was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was elevated to the five-round affair.

In the main event, the welterweight star submitted ‘El Cucuy’. With that, Diaz had successfully finished his UFC contract. In the months leading up to the event, the fan-favorite begged for the final fight, so he could finish out his deal and move on to new things.

In the post-fight interview, Nate Diaz hinted at what the new venture could be. The welterweight hinted at a move into the boxing ring, likely for a fight with Jake Paul. However, ‘The Problem Child’ is currently busy with Anderson Silva, as the two fight later this month.

In the meantime, it seems the former UFC star might dabble in some professional wrestling. On Instagram, Diaz posted a picture of himself alongside former wrestler, turned executive, Triple H, and his wife Stephanie McMahon. The three were recently spotted at Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 last month.

Along with the picture, the welterweight teased that something will be happening soon. It’s worth noting that last month, former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo stated that he believes Diaz is headed to WWE next.

While far from official, Nate Diaz would be far from the first combat sports star to step into the WWE ring. Recently, names such as Ronda Rousey, Tyson Fury, and Logan Paul have all made transitions to pro wrestling. Last weekend, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier appeared as a special guest referee at WWE Extreme Rules.

What do you think about Nate Diaz heading to the WWE? Do you want to see it? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

