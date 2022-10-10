x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Nate Diaz teases crossover with WWE after meeting ...
MMA NewsNate DiazTriple HUFCWWE News

Nate Diaz teases crossover with WWE after meeting with Triple H: “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next”

Josh Evanoff

Former UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz could be trading out the octagon for the squared circle.

The Stockton native is fresh off his headlining role at UFC 279 last month. Diaz was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was elevated to the five-round affair.

- Advertisement -

In the main event, the welterweight star submitted ‘El Cucuy’. With that, Diaz had successfully finished his UFC contract. In the months leading up to the event, the fan-favorite begged for the final fight, so he could finish out his deal and move on to new things.

In the post-fight interview, Nate Diaz hinted at what the new venture could be. The welterweight hinted at a move into the boxing ring, likely for a fight with Jake Paul. However, ‘The Problem Child’ is currently busy with Anderson Silva, as the two fight later this month.

- Advertisement -

In the meantime, it seems the former UFC star might dabble in some professional wrestling. On Instagram, Diaz posted a picture of himself alongside former wrestler, turned executive, Triple H, and his wife Stephanie McMahon. The three were recently spotted at Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 last month.

Along with the picture, the welterweight teased that something will be happening soon. It’s worth noting that last month, former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo stated that he believes Diaz is headed to WWE next.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nate Diaz (@natediaz209)

While far from official, Nate Diaz would be far from the first combat sports star to step into the WWE ring. Recently, names such as Ronda Rousey, Tyson Fury, and Logan Paul have all made transitions to pro wrestling. Last weekend, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier appeared as a special guest referee at WWE Extreme Rules.

- Advertisement -

What do you think about Nate Diaz heading to the WWE? Do you want to see it? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleSean Strickland unleashes on Ronda Rousey for revealing suicidal thoughts after losing title: “She is everything that’s wrong with the f*cking world”
Next articleCoach: Sean O’Malley is ready “to die” in the Octagon against Petr Yan, but confident ‘Suga’ gets a KO win at UFC 280

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy